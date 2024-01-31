Financial Contrast: Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) and Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO)

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) and Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and Sonic Foundry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sonic Foundry 0 1 0 0 2.00

Gilat Satellite Networks presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.07%. Given Gilat Satellite Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gilat Satellite Networks is more favorable than Sonic Foundry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilat Satellite Networks 5.34% 8.17% 5.43% Sonic Foundry -87.34% N/A -80.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and Sonic Foundry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

32.6% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and Sonic Foundry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilat Satellite Networks $239.84 million 1.50 -$5.93 million $0.25 25.36 Sonic Foundry $23.04 million 0.13 -$19.35 million ($1.62) -0.15

Gilat Satellite Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Sonic Foundry. Sonic Foundry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilat Satellite Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Gilat Satellite Networks has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks beats Sonic Foundry on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

(Get Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers. The company also offers turnkey integrated solutions, including managed satellite network services, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, hub and field operations, and communication networks construction and installation services. In addition, it provides connectivity services, internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. The company sells its products and solutions to satellite operators, governments, system integrators, telecommunication companies and mobile network operators, satellite communication providers, ISPs, and homeland security and defense agencies, as well as directly to end-users. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Sonic Foundry

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; and Mediasite Capture, a browser-based recording application that provides users a quick way to record their camera, microphone, and desktop. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; Vidable, an AI powered solution that turns an organization's video libraries into dynamic knowledge base; Global Learning Exchange that provides students to access higher education in a flexible, cost effective, and locally supported environment; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. Sonic Foundry, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.