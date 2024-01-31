Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 489.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after buying an additional 955,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Shares of ZTS opened at $191.44 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

