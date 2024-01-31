Financial Counselors Inc. Has $7.76 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,669 shares of company stock valued at $12,723,541 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,297.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.6 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,419.28 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,470.05 and a 52 week high of $2,421.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,276.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,056.71. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

