Financial Counselors Inc. Has $9.85 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $324.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $326.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $308.59 and its 200-day moving average is $291.21.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

