Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,846 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.86 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

