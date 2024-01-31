Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Down 8.5% in January

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 223,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.1 days.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.04. 10,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,254. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39. Finning International has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $34.93.

Finning International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1818 per share. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Finning International’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

