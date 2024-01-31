Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in January

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 211.0 days.

Firm Capital Property Trust Stock Performance

FRMUF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.67. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $4.53.

Get Firm Capital Property Trust alerts:

Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.