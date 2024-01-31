First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $168.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE FCF traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. 47,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $16.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Commonwealth Financial

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Carrie L. Riggle sold 7,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $99,907.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,741.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,471,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 35,836 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

