First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $168.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $16.53.

Insider Activity at First Commonwealth Financial

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Carrie L. Riggle sold 7,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $99,907.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,741.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,208,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,746,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,037,000 after acquiring an additional 123,236 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,447,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,193,000 after acquiring an additional 199,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,625,000 after acquiring an additional 71,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,374,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

