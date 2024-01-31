First Foundation Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

First Foundation has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Foundation to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $579.07 million, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.30. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 147.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in First Foundation in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 12.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

