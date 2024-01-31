First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Shares Gap Down to $14.81

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.81, but opened at $14.23. First Horizon shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 1,596,658 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

First Horizon Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 6,217.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,023,000 after buying an additional 7,682,480 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,869,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $133,345,000. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 807.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,709 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

