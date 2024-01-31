First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Down 3.9%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) shares were down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 6,216,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 7,095,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.97.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. Analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $392,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,010,285 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,005,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,631,966 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,994,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Further Reading

