First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of FQVLF opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.92. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

