First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 140,346 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 100,641 shares.The stock last traded at $44.24 and had previously closed at $44.36.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $962.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05.

Get First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXO. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.