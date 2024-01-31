First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 98,402 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 36,788 shares.The stock last traded at $90.92 and had previously closed at $90.89.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.97.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3994 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 165,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $13,939,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 63,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

