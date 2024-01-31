First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 98,402 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 36,788 shares.The stock last traded at $90.92 and had previously closed at $90.89.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.97.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3994 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
