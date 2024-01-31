First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FMY opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $12.17.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
