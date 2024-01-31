Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.400-5.560 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. Five Below also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 3.640-3.800 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer cut Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Five Below from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.05.

FIVE stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.13. The stock had a trading volume of 62,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. Five Below has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.02.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

