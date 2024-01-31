Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.640-3.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 5.400-5.560 EPS.

FIVE stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.59. 87,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,986. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.02. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. Five Below has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised Five Below from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.05.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 54.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Five Below by 39.6% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Five Below by 342.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 14.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

