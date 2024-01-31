Five9 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 38.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Five9 by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 505,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Five9 by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,215,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,553,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Five9 Stock Performance

FIVN stock opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 0.93. Five9 has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

