flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Update

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,971,600 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 2,170,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance

Shares of flatexDEGIRO stock remained flat at $10.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. flatexDEGIRO has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25.

flatexDEGIRO Company Profile

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers online brokerage services, including execution-only securities transactions under the flatex brand; shares, bonds, futures, options, stock-exchange-traded products, and stock-exchange-traded funds under the DEGIRO brand name; and services for professional traders, short selling services for selected shares and bonds, and trading lines under the ViTrade brand.

