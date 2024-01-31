flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Update

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,971,600 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 2,170,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance
Shares of flatexDEGIRO stock remained flat at $10.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. flatexDEGIRO has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25.
flatexDEGIRO Company Profile
