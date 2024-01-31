FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.36

Shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $23.36, with a volume of 8067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $586.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQDF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000.

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

