Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 349.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on F shares. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.55.

NYSE:F opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

