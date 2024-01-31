Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Fortive worth $24,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fortive by 12,739.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in Fortive by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 137,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

