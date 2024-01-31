Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.77-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.730-3.850 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FTV. Bank of America cut Fortive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.15.

Get Fortive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortive

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive Announces Dividend

Shares of FTV opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.02. Fortive has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $79.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Fortive by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 56.1% during the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fortive by 143.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fortive by 34.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,576,000 after acquiring an additional 252,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.