Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortune Brands Innovations updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.400 EPS.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $80.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.65.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

