Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $561,000 Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $22,983,188 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $512.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.13. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $554.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.88.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

