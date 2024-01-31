Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE AMT opened at $195.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a PE ratio of 127.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.44 and a 200-day moving average of $188.78.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

