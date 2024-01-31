FY2023 Earnings Forecast for VinFast Auto Ltd. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:VFS)

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of VinFast Auto in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.00). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for VinFast Auto’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for VinFast Auto’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

VFS has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of VFS opened at $6.00 on Monday. VinFast Auto has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the third quarter worth $150,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the third quarter worth $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the third quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

