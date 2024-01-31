FY2023 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($2.00) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.29). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PLUG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $755,000. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 310,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,763,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,435,000 after acquiring an additional 276,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

