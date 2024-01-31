FY2023 EPS Estimates for Profound Medical Corp. Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Free Report) – Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Profound Medical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.69) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.57). The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Shares of PRN stock opened at C$11.83 on Monday. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of C$9.55 and a 1-year high of C$20.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.68. The company has a market cap of C$288.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 14.98.

Profound Medical ( TSE:PRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.43) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.22 million.

In other Profound Medical news, Senior Officer Mathieu Burtnyk purchased 5,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.15 per share, with a total value of C$77,090.30. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

