FY2024 EPS Estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) Lifted by Analyst (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.09.
98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance
98532 has a twelve month low of C$12.04 and a twelve month high of C$14.76.
98532 (KMP.TO) Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
