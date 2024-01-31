FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Tilly’s, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tilly’s in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.41). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $166.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.19 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TLYS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Tilly’s Price Performance

NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07. Tilly’s has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $9.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilly’s

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,223,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,478,466.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 19,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $159,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,223,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,478,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $48,874.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 372,702 shares of company stock worth $2,845,517 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 29.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 15.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 641,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 32,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

