G999 (G999) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $446.39 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00081164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00027372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00021269 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001353 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

