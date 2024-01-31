Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,400 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 414,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,724.0 days.

Geberit Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERF traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $578.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $594.68 and its 200-day moving average is $541.76. Geberit has a 52 week low of $492.39 and a 52 week high of $633.61.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

