Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,400 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 414,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,724.0 days.
Geberit Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GBERF traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $578.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $594.68 and its 200-day moving average is $541.76. Geberit has a 52 week low of $492.39 and a 52 week high of $633.61.
About Geberit
