Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.60

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.60 and last traded at $65.21, with a volume of 178593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.42.

Gemini Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -64.68 and a beta of -0.12.

Institutional Trading of Gemini Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 225,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

