Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Gencor Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GENC stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.87 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 13.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries in the third quarter worth $209,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Gencor Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Gencor Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries in the third quarter worth $851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Featured Articles

