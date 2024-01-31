Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.
Gencor Industries Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of GENC stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.87 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 13.96%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries Company Profile
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gencor Industries
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.