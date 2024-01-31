Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Stock Price Up 13%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Free Report) rose 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 2,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
Genel Energy Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.
About Genel Energy
Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genel Energy
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Microsoft stock to $450? Here’s How
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 big banking stocks that just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Advanced Micro Devices is at a significant turning point
Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.