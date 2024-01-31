Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisors LLC

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 373.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for about 1.5% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,188,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,367,000 after purchasing an additional 197,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Generac by 92,616.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,417 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 2.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,749,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,872,000 after purchasing an additional 86,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,164,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,390. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.88. 235,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,488. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

