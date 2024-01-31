General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.500-9.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. General Motors also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.50-$9.50 EPS.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.50. 10,910,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,834,045. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.