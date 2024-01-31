General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $54.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

General Motors stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,569,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,894,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 111,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 164,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 41,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 213,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

