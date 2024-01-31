Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Short Interest Down 7.6% in January

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,594,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 3,888,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.3 days.
Genscript Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNSF remained flat at C$2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.54. Genscript Biotech has a one year low of C$2.07 and a one year high of C$3.53.
Genscript Biotech Company Profile
