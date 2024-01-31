Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Short Interest Down 7.6% in January

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,594,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 3,888,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.3 days.

Genscript Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNSF remained flat at C$2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.54. Genscript Biotech has a one year low of C$2.07 and a one year high of C$3.53.

Get Genscript Biotech alerts:

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products, Biologics Development Services, Industrial Synthetic Biology Products, and Cell Therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Genscript Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genscript Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.