Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,671,300 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the December 31st total of 1,497,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Geox Stock Performance

Shares of GXSBF remained flat at $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. Geox has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $0.82.

Get Geox alerts:

Geox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel to retailers and end consumers in Italy, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoes and apparel under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand stores, Geox Shops, and e-commerce channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Geox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.