Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,671,300 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the December 31st total of 1,497,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Geox Stock Performance
Shares of GXSBF remained flat at $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. Geox has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $0.82.
Geox Company Profile
