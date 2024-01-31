Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Increases Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 846,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,358,000 after purchasing an additional 397,432 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,795 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on HSY

Hershey Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $197.38 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.