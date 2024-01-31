Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Hits New 1-Year High at $125.18

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $125.18 and last traded at $124.16, with a volume of 19851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.36.

GL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $799,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $82,299. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,854 shares of company stock worth $9,987,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,175,000 after acquiring an additional 181,824 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Globe Life by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,884,000 after acquiring an additional 168,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Globe Life by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,163,000 after acquiring an additional 84,122 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

