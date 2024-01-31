GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30. Approximately 215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

