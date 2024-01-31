Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Short Interest Update

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 4,190,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 357,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GVA shares. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of GVA stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.10. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $52.24.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Granite Construction will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Construction

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth about $1,119,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Granite Construction by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

