Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,398 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $162.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.50. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $147.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

