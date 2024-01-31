Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 6,099 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 393.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RTM opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $185.10. The stock has a market cap of $315.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

