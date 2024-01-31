Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $197.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.27.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

