Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ACLS. Bank of America downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $133.41 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.28 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.